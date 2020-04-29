Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam extends due date to pay bills by a month

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), in what is likely to spell as major relief for consumers, on Wednesday said that it will extend last date to deposit electricity bill by a month — from April 27 to May 27.

Nearly two lakh city consumers are likely to benefit from the move d.

The one month relaxation was given in the light of Covid-19 lockdown that has been put in place since March 25 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The DHBVN had sent electricity bills to consumers for February and March in the first week of April without actual metre reading and making an average consumption calculation of past three months. The move had drawn criticism from city residents who raised complaints with the department demanding revision and relaxation in due date due to the lockdown.

Sunil Yadav, Palam Vihar resident, said, “I got a bill of only Rs 3000 of two months February and March. I knew it was wrong because my average bill of two months comes to around to Rs 15000. Also, the department sent us bill on WhatsApp and many people received wrong bills. We lodged complaints with the department requesting to correct the bills and extend the due date. During this lockdown, it is not possible for us visit the office and deposit the bill by cheque, as we normally do.”

The notification said that the consumers will not have to pay late fine and surcharge for the one month extension extended period.

“This relaxation is being given in light of lockdown put in place to contain Covid-19. Also, our men have been restricted from visiting every consumer and taking actual metre reading of two months. The virus outbreak started showing in mid March itself and almost restrictions in office and public movements were restricted from March 21 only. The consumers can pay these bills by and before May 27, by when we hope lockdown will be over.”