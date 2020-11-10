Sections
DC confirms cracker ban in Gurugram

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 22:59 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Withdrawing a previous order that allowed the use of firecrackers for two hours on Diwali, deputy commissioner Amit Khatri on Tuesday declared a complete ban on firecrackers in the district till November 30, in compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order and state government directive

Non-compliance will be dealt with strictly by the Gurugram police and Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), the order stated. At least 10 shops and godowns of firecrackers in the district were also sealed on Tuesday, according to the Gurugram police.

Earlier this week, licensed traders were allowed to sell green crackers and eight designated spots were designated for cracker bursting on Diwali. The revised order issued on Tuesday, however, stated that the new order supersedes all the previous orders issued by the district administration.



On Monday, the NGT imposed a blanket ban on the sale or use of crackers in Delhi-NCR from midnight of November 9 till the midnight of November 30. The NGT, in its order, highlighted that the use of any type of crackers is hazardous. It stated that it is harmful to the lungs and eyes, and especially poses a problem for the elderly. The use of crackers will further aggravate the pollution problem in the region, which is already under toxic air.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said that following the latest order, the task of sealing cracker shops and warehouse has already started in the district. “Gurugram Police is keeping a vigil on the shops and godowns dealing in firecrackers. Till Diwali, all firecracker shops will be sealed to avoid any violation of the order. If anyone is found involved in sale and purchase or bursting of firecrackers, action will be taken against them under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” said Rao.

Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act is applied when a person refuses to comply with the directions issued by the government and is a punishable offence. As reported by HT on Tuesday, at least 32 people were booked in the last two days for bursting firecrackers in residential areas despite repeated warnings. According to Rao, 40 teams have been formed to keep a check on the activities in different parts of the city. Police have also reached out to residents’ welfare association to circulate orders on a complete ban on firecrackers.

