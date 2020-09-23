Deadline for restoration work of John Hall pushed forward by seven months

The deadline for the completion of the first phase of the restoration work of the 94-year-old John Hall has been pushed forward by roughly seven months due to Covid-related restrictions, officials helming the project said. Work on the project was supposed to start by April this year as per the earlier plan but couldn’t take off due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in March, said officials.

John Hall, a colonial structure, was built in 1925 in the memory of John Goble Brayne, the second son of FL Brayne, who was the deputy commissioner of Gurgaon in 1920. Over the years, it has occupied an important place in the administrative functioning of the city. Currently, the place is used by the administration for meetings and is opened only for official work. The hall was renamed Swatantra Senani Zila Parishad Hall a few years ago and is presently under the ownership of the Zila Parishad.

In November 2019, the district administration signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a city-based firm as a funding partner for a three-year-long restoration project of the structure. The restoration work is being handled by the Haryana corporate social responsibility advisory board (HCSRAB) and is aimed at establishing John Hall’s importance as a historical structure in the city.

The restoration project will be divided into four phases. It would cost around ₹3.59 crore in total. The first phase is estimated to cost ₹51 lakh, the second and third ₹1.5 crore each, while the last phase will cost nearly ₹27 lakh.

Gaurav Singh, additional CEO and regional head of HCSRAB, Gurugram, said that a review meeting was held last week for the resumption of the first phase of the project. “Last week, we convened a meeting with all stakeholders and discussed the survey report that had been prepared earlier. We have formed a committee, including members of the Zila Parishad and our team, to carry forward the restoration work. Following the recommendations of the survey, our next step is to finalise an architect with a background in heritage conservation, the tender for which will be floated within the next 15 days,” said Singh.

He said that the timeline for the first phase had been pushed forward by seven months since the administration had been busy with Covid-related measures. “Under normal circumstances, the first phase of the project should have been completed by now. We lost out on five-six months due to the lockdown and other restrictions. The project is on but it will take another seven to eight months for the first phase to be completed,” said Singh.

Singh added that the project design prepared by the conservation architect will be assessed as per the survey report created by ASI members before tenders are floated. Anu Sheokand, who recently took charge as the CEO of the Zila Parishad, said that the Zila Parishad and CSR board would be working on the restoration project together to preserve and enhance the structure’s historical importance.