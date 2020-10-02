Decision on school reopening to be taken after consultations next week, says Haryana education minister

The state education minister on Friday said the final decision regarding the graded opening of schools in Haryana will be taken only after a round of consultations with officials next week. The minister’s announcement comes on the day when the Gurugram administration, in line with the recent reopening guidelines released by the ministry of home affairs (MHA), allowed cinema halls, multiplexes to open in the city after October 15.

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal said before arriving at a decision on opening schools he will meet officials next week for consultations. “As of now, we have not made a decision in this regard. I’ll be heading to Chandigarh on Monday and will meet the officials concerned on Tuesday to discuss the various aspects before a decision is taken about opening schools,” said Pal.

Schools across the country were closed in March in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. In Haryana, government schools had opened for students of classes 9 to 12 for academic guidance sessions on September 21. Last month, the state government had also conducted a demo run in two government schools in Karnal and Sonepat as part of which a limited number of students, with consent from their parents, took part in four classes of one-hour each for different subjects. The remaining students had joined the class through the online mode.

An official in the education minister’s office privy to the developments said that the state had been carrying out preparatory work for reopening of schools for some time now. He said that whenever a final decision is taken, the school would be able to start schools without delay. “We conducted a demo run in some schools before initiating academic guidance visits. These visits have been going well. Teachers across the state were also asked to get tested for Covid-19 as a precautionary measure. Funds for sanitisation have already been allocated to schools. On the ground, our preparations are in place. Whenever a final decision is taken by the state government, we will be able to respond to it proactively,” said the official. He added that the government had been collecting feedback from parents and a final decision will be taken with due consultation following which the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Central government will be implemented.