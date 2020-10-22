Delhi boy reunited with family in Gurugram after six years

A boy who went missing from Ghitorni in Delhi, when he was three years old, was traced to a child care institute (CCI) in Gurugram last week. On Thursday, he was reunited with his parents after six years by the recently launched missing cell of the Gurugram Police. The boy was counselled to deal with emotional trauma, said officials.

The police said the boy had gone missing from outside his house while his parents were away for work on April 6, 2014, and the police had registered a case of kidnapping at the time at Vasant Kunj police station in New Delhi.

The Gurugram police had found the boy in DLF Phase-1 and had sent him to the CCI in Sector 35. Despite repeated attempts, the boy could not be identified as he could not tell them the names of his parents.

Sonia Yadav, member of Child Welfare Committee (CWC), said that the teams from police and CWC had tried to locate the family members from nearby areas but did not succeed. “His information was uploaded on Zonal Integrated Police Network (Zipnet) but we could not get any leads. The boy was regularly counselled as he was not emotionally well and required regular counselling sessions. He hardly interacted with anyone in the CCI and started his regular schooling in a private school,” she said.

The police had launched a special cell in September to reunite children with their families. The members were asked to meet all the children, take details from CCIs and to check Zipnet.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that the police teams have visited five CCIs since September and have interacted with more than 50 children. The teams, while using Zipnet to match missing children’s photographs with children found at various CCIs in the city, identified the boy by matching his photos to a Delhi missing boy and approached the Vasant Kunj police station to take all details,” he said.

The police said they informed the station house officer of Vasant Kunj and later Ghitorni police stations, who, in turn, informed the parents of the missing boy, who lived in a farmhouse in Ghitorni. They reached the CCI immediately and identified their son.

Rao said the CWC informed the Delhi counterparts and handed over the child through them. “Our aim is to reach out and reunite all missing children with their family members. We tried to counsel the boy before meeting his parents on Thursday. It was a joyous occasion for the family, which is originally from Madhya Pradesh. Our efforts are on to trace other missing children from all CCIs through the face recognition tool on Zipnet and restore them to their family,” he said.