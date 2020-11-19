Demolition drive continues, residents protest

Continuing its demolition drive against illegal colonies and encroachment, the enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning on Thursday demolished over 1,500 hutments that had come up illegally on panchayat and private land in sector 58 and 61.

The demolition was carried out despite strong protest by owners, who said they had obtained a stay order from the court. The residents of the tenements also gathered in large numbers and protested.

Officials said lot of complaints had been received regardingthe illegal hutments set up against all norms.

The demolition drive on Thursday witnessed a lot of drama as a few miscreants allegedly set some jhuggis on fire in an attempt to create commotion and stop the drive, DTCP officials said.

“Soon after the incident, we called the fire department, which rushed three fire tenders that managed to control the situation. The demolition was carried out with the help of a strong police contingent. Four earth-moving machines and enforcement staff got the land cleared,” said Bhath.

DTCP officials said the illegal hutments had come up on the land illegally and generated large amount of money as rent for encroachers.

“Around 1,500 tenements were demolished as these had come up on government land. Some local residents told us that they had obtained a stay order from the court but when asked to produce the documents, they failed to do so after which the drive was carried out,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement.

Officials said they reached the location around 11.30 am and asked the residents to remove the household items so that these are not damaged.

“We will take action against those individuals who had encroached on this land and also attempted to create ruckus to stop the drive,” said Bhath, adding that the hutments were demolished in a way that household goods of tenants were saved.