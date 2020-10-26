Sections
District administration initiates a move to put daughters’ names on address plates

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 23:22 IST

By HT Correspondent,

In bid to bring about a change in the attitude towards girls, the district administration has initiated a move of asking people to put the names of their daughters on the house plates. A similar initiative was taken in Nuh this month, where 250 houses had put name plates with their daughters’ name at the entrance of the houses.

On Monday, Prashant Panwar, additional deputy commissioner gave name plates to at least five families. In a statement issued by the district administration, Panwar said that villages with poor sex ratio have been identified for the initial phase of the initiative. Parents of five newborn girls from Sirhaul and Khandsa were given name plates by Panwar. They were also informed about the various schemes and the one-stop centre for women.

Panwar said, “The initiative will bring a change in the society. Generally, we see name of the male member on the name plate. But now through this drive we can see name of the girl child on the nameplate.”

