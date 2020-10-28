Doctor charred to death as car catches fire near Bhondsi

A 35-year-old doctor was charred to death after his car caught fire on Sohna Road near Bhondsi on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said they have launched an investigation in the case and are yet to rule out foul play in the incident.

According to investigators, the incident took place around 6.40am near Ghamroj village, when the doctor — identified as Kanwar Pal Raghav alias Sonu — was returning home from a private hospital in Sohna. Raghav was a resident of Ghamroj in Bhondsi area.

Police said that Raghav had been working the night shifts at Sohna’s Krishna Hospital ever since the lockdown was announced in March this year.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that they received a call at around 7am from the village sarpach informing them that a man had charred to death inside his car, even though the vehicle itself was half burnt. “A team from Bhondsi police station rushed to the spot and identified the man. Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a fault in the CNG fitting of the car, due to which the doctor jammed trapping Raghav inside when the fire started,” he said.

Villagers informed the family members who in turn identified the doctor’s body, said police. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Sangwan said the body of the doctor was taken out of his Maruti Celerio car and was sent for a postmortem examination.

The family members of the deceased, in their statement, told police that they last had a word with him a little after midnight and he had informed them that he would get late as he was treating a patient admitted in the emergency ward. “The calls made by the family went unanswered in the morning following which they made a call to his hospital who said the doctor left around 6 am,” he said.