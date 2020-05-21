Domestic helps allowed entry, park access allowed on odd-even basis

Domestic helps will be allowed in all residential areas, except in containment zones, according to the latest guidelines issued by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday evening. Another key point of the guideline is the implementation of an odd-even rule for walks in common areas and parks.

Domestic helps will have to mandatorily wear face masks, undergo thermal screening at entrances and use hand sanitisers placed at the gates, according to the guidelines.

The order by MCG commissioner, Vinay Pratap Singh, a copy of which is with HT, further stated that residents should make arrangements for the stay of domestic helps inside their houses, if possible, “to avoid their daily movement from their place of residence.”

Singh clarified that the making stay arrangements are recommended but not a mandatory instruction. He, however, said that residents’ welfare associations cannot permit entry of domestic helps residing in containment zones. Also, domestic helps are also not allowed to work for employers in containment zones.

The entry of domestic helps has been a point of contention between RWAs and residents since relaxations were issued when the third phase of the lockdown began.

The entry of domestic helps into residential areas varied with each condominium, society, plotted colonies, or residential sector, depending on the RWA’s decision. A few RWAs had also issued notices to residents, stating that domestic helps can be allowed only if they have been tested for coronavirus.

In its order, the MCG has stated that they would take action against office bearers of RWAs if they do not comply with their directions.

Singh’s order also stated that walks in common areas and parks is now permitted, albeit with restrictions. RWAs have been asked to allow residents of odd-numbered houses to walk in the morning and allow those in even-numbered houses to take walks in the evening, between 7am and 7pm, to avoid crowding and ensure social distancing.

“RWAs to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government in letter and spirit, failing which penal provisions as given in MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) notifications will be attracted against the responsible office bearers of the RWAs,” the order by Singh stated.