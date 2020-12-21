Driving licence, birth and death certificates to be linked with Family ID card

A variety of government services, such as driving licence, vehicle registration and birth and death certificates, are likely to be linked with Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) or Family Id card scheme from January next year, according to district administration officials. Those privy to the matter, however, said that it might take more than a month to link these services as the administration is yet to complete the verification of the existing database of families.

Additional deputy commissioner Prashant Panwar, who is also the district nodal officer for PPP scheme, in a statement issued by the administration said, “From January 1, 2021, government services like driving licence, vehicle registration, certificates for birth, death, income and domicile will be linked with the PPP.”

Earlier this month, the state administration linked marriage registration with Family ID. Linking birth, death and marriage records would mean automatic update of the family data, as per the government website. Besides, three government schemes, such as disability pension, old age allowance and widow pension, have also been linked with the ID.

Under the scheme, an eight-digit ID will be provided to every family residing in Haryana. With the database of the families, automatic self-selection of beneficiaries will be done for receiving benefits under various schemes or services.

“Various camps are being held at different locations to update and verify data. In Gurugram, more than three lakh people have already been linked under PPP. The process of data verification for internal use is currently underway. Over 4,000 people are getting registered under PPP every day,” Panwar said.

Another official privy to the matter said that linking birth and death certificates with PPP would take another month as the verification of existing data base available with the government is yet to be completed.

“The verification process is yet not over. Therefore, the process of linking schemes with PPP has been taking time. The plan was to link marriage, birth and death certificates with the PPP before moving on to driving licence and vehicle registration. To pace up the verification process, government departments have been told to circulate PPP forms.”

The directorate of school education has already approached private schools and circulated Family Id card forms to parents. The process has been completed in case of government schools. Likewise, the food supply department has also been approached to verify data base of people registered under Public Distribution System.

According to the Panwar’s statement, citizens have to submit Aadhaar number of every family member, a photocopy of the bank passbook and the voter card. “However, voter card is optional now. Those who are covered under any government scheme need to have the bank passbook. The permanent account number(PAN) is also optional,” said the official.