DTCP carries out inspection drive of DLF Phase-2

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday conducted an inspection drive of DLF Phase-2 and found several commercial activities being carried out on vacant residential plots in violation of rules. DTCP officials said that the inspection by enforcement team was carried out after a number of complaints were received from local residents regarding commercial activities leading to frequent jams, overcrowding and pollution.

RS Bhath, district town planner(DTP), enforcement, said that during the inspection, they found 10 big eateries (dhabas) operating in residential areas and several other commercial activities being operated in the area. “We found dhabas operating on the Dakshin Marg, where we also found service centres and other shops. Local residents allege that these lead to pollution and overcrowding in the area.These shops have been identified and soon notices will be issued to the owners, who will be asked to vacate,” said Bhath.

In case, the commercial activities are not stopped, the department will carry out a large-scale demolition drive, he said. Apart from DLF Phase 2, the department also carried out an inspection in Palam Vihar, where it was found that several green areas along the main road have been encroached upon by owners and converted into parking bays.

Bhath said that pedestrians are being forced to use roads as footpaths as many are encroached upon. “The matter was brought to our notice by residents,” he said, adding that encroachment of roads, green areas and commercial activities in residential areas would not be allowed.

The enforcement department, he said, is also planning to carry out an awareness campaign at large construction sites to make workers and stakeholders aware of pollution, and take steps to curb it.