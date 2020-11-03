DTCP demolishes 600 illegal hutments on Golf Course Road

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday carried out a large-scale demolition drive on Golf Course Road, in which over 600 illegal hutments were demolished. DTCP officials said that an enforcement team, supported by around 100 police personnel, carried out the demolition drive amid stiff resistance from local residents. The drive started around 11am and continued till evening, said officials.

The illegal tenements had come up on a five-acre land, which is a part of Saraswati Kunj colony and hundreds of persons were living in them. “Several complaints were received from local residents regarding the illegal hutments and, therefore, it was decided to remove them. Action would also be taken against those who had set up this illegal colony,” said RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement).

During the demolition drive, the enforcement team also sealed 10 properties that had carried out illegal construction work and were running commercial activities in the residential colony in violation of DTCP rules. The department had deployed three earth-moving machines, which cleared the five-acre land.

Bhath also said that two large illegal dhabas on Golf Course Road, which were also operating on plots in Saraswati Kunj colony, were also demolished.

Earlier on Monday, the department had cleared an illegal colony coming up on a two-acre land at Baganaki village near Panchgaon. Officials said that boundary walls had been constructed with the intention to of building houses. “We are keeping an eye on all the illegal colonies inside the city as well as on the outskirts. Action will be initiated either on the basis of information obtained by department itself or on complaints lodged by citizens. The department appeals to all land owners to get valid licences and colonise legally. Buyers too must refrain from spending money on illegal properties,” said Bhath.

The department last week had called for applications from land owners for development of affordable housing projects and had also increased the land available for developing such projects. The reason for this is to curb unauthorised colonies and push for affordable housing, said officials.