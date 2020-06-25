Sections
Home / Gurugram / DTCP employee tests positive for Covid-19

DTCP employee tests positive for Covid-19

An employee of the department of town & country planning (DTCP) who worked at the Sector 14 office of the department tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on...

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:53 IST

By Abhishek Behl,

An employee of the department of town & country planning (DTCP) who worked at the Sector 14 office of the department tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday, three days after a Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) employee, who worked in the same building complex, tested positive for the infection.

Following the DTCP employee testing positive— which is the first Covid-19 case to be reported in the Gurugram wing of the department—senior town planner Ravi Sihag issued directions to all the employees, who came in contact with the affected person, to get tested for the virus.

As per DTCP officials, the employee who has tested positive was not feeling well for the last few days and had influenza-like symptoms. “His test report came positive on Thursday, and he brought the matter to the notice of senior officials after which directions were issued to other employees to get tested,” an official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

After two cases were reported within four days from the Sector 14 building complex—which also serves as the headquarters for HSVP—the authority on Thursday requested the police department to deploy few personnel at the entrance of the complex to ensure all visitors follow social distancing norms. An HSVP staffer, who worked with the land acquisition division in the Sector 14 complex, was found Covid-19 positive on Monday.



Bharat Bhushan Gogia, estate officer 1, HSVP (Gurugram), said in view of the large number of visitors coming to the single window office, the authority has asked the police to deploy a few personnel to ensure social distancing. “A large number of people visit this office and it was observed that social distancing was not being observed effectively. So we have decided to enforce social distancing rules strictly to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

The HSVP and DTCP officials have also deployed security guards, who are equipped with thermal scanners, at the main entrances of their respective offices to check the body temperature of all visitors and employees. “We are also getting the entire building complex sanitised to ensure there is no spread of the virus,” said Jitender Yadav, administrator, HSVP.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Back from Leh, Army chief to brief govt on LAC situation
Jun 26, 2020 00:07 IST
Disengagement like a Test match, not T20: Officials
Jun 26, 2020 00:07 IST
BJP raises China funds to Cong trust
Jun 26, 2020 00:06 IST
Officials, residents laud reversal of isolation SOP in Delhi
Jun 26, 2020 00:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.