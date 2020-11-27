DTCP, GMDA to remove encroachments from sector roads, green belts

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will be conducting a survey of all the major sector roads and other main roads in the city to identify encroachments of footpaths and green belts. Officials said that a large-scale anti-encroachment drive will be carried out from the second week of December.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that a survey will be conducted from next week onwards of all the major roads in the city, particularly the sector roads under the GMDA and the main roads in private colonies to identify all the encroachments of pedestrian footpaths and green belts in the city.

“A number of complaints have been received regarding the encroachment of main sector roads and the green belts. Vendors are often found to be operating on footpaths or on green belts. Some business owners use these areas for parking, which is against the law,” he said.

Earlier this week, DTCP had taken action in DLF Phase-2, where it demolished 10 commercial establishments operating without permission on private plots. Officials said that such illegal shops were involved in encroaching the roads and green belts.

Bhath also said that after removing encroachments, the green belts will be revived and properly fenced. “Special focus will be given to roads such as the road from Palam Vihar to Old Delhi Road, MG Road, Old Delhi Road, roads in DLF colonies, Sector 31, road from City Centre to Subash Chowk and the adjoining areas,” he said.

KC Sharma, senior GMDA official, said that the encroachment along the sector roads will be cleared after conducting the survey. “The focus is to clear the roads and ensure that green belts are restored.

Sharma also said directions have been issued to the contractor building a flyover and an underpass at Atul Kataria Chowk to repair the service roads in the area that are troubling the commuters. “I will write to the agency concerned, requesting them to repair the roads at the earliest,” he said.The GMDA will take action if the roads around Atul Kataria Chowk are not repaired, said Sharma.