DTCP makes stilt parking compulsory for construction of 3rd and 4th floors

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has revised the rules for construction on plots in private colonies and HSVP sectors. It has now made stilt parking mandatory for the construction of third and fourth floors in towns falling under hyper-potential category i.e. Gurugram Manesar Urban Complex. For other towns in the state, stilt parking shall be mandatory for construction of the 4th floor. The department said that this rule would be applied with prospective effect for the approval of all new building plans for vacant plots or when a plot is proposed to be reconstructed.

Prior to this order, the stilt construction was mandatory only if a plot owner constructed the fourth floor, said officials.

The department has also issued directions that plot owners will have to seek approval for the car-parking on the ground floor as per the size of the plot. Officials said that a number of violations were committed under the stilts. Small rooms or additional rooms, which were not part of the building plan were often constructed by owners or developers in violation of the rules.

As per the new rules, for a 500 square metre(sq m) plot, sanction will be granted for two equivalent car spaces (ECS) per floor; 1.5 car spaces per floor will have to be provided for a plot size of 250 sq m to 500 sq m; one car space per floor would have to be provided for a plot between 100 sq m to 250 sq m and 0.5 car spaces per floor will have to be made available for a plot of 100 sq m.

One equivalent car space is equal to 12.5 sq metre, which has to be indicated in car bay size in residential plots, the order said.

There are between 3,000 to 4,000 plots in both licenced and HSVP sectors in the city, which are under construction. These properties got a boost after Haryana government allowed registration of fourth floor, which ensured increased demands for these properties.

RS Bhath, district town planner, said that this decision will ensure that illegal construction under the stilts is stopped and that sanction for parking us sought for approval of building plan. “This is a step in the right direction and it will stop illegal activities,” he said.

The real estate developers engaged in construction of small plots also welcomed the decision and said that adequate parking can now be made available for buyers of such properties. “The buyers will get parking as per the size of the plot and floors,” said Ramesh Singla, president, Gurugram Home Developers and Plot Holders Association.