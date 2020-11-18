Sections
DTCP razes 30 illegal shops in Sector 68

A day after demolishing 18 houses in an unauthorised colony in Bhondsi, the enforcement wing of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday demolished 30 shops...

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:09 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A day after demolishing 18 houses in an unauthorised colony in Bhondsi, the enforcement wing of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday demolished 30 shops in Sector 68 amid strong protests by locals.

DTCP officials said that the enforcement team along with a large police contingent reached the area around 11am and shop owners an hour to remove their goods. However, owners and local residents started protesting and raised slogans against the authorities.

It was only after intervention by the police personnel that the demolition drive started around an hour later, said DTCP officials. “The shops were constructed illegally and without any permission. Despite that, owners were given time to remove their stock so that they don’t suffer losses. The demolition was carried out for around four hours in which 30 shops were demolished,” said Bhath.

Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, enforcement, said that a detailed survey was conducted prior to demolition and the drive was carried out only after verification of land and ownership. “We have repeatedly asked people not to invest in illegal properties as these can be demolished anytime,” he said.



In a related development, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran on Wednesday removed the encroachments from a site for cremation ground in Sector 52A, on the directions of Vivek Kalia, estate officer, II, Gurugram.

This site will be handed over to DLF Foundation for the construction of a modern cremation ground under corporate social responsibility, said officials.

HSVP officials said that the 6.5-acre site was encroached and hutments had been constructed on it, which were removed by the enforcement team with the help of police personnel.

