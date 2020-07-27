DTCP sends notices to developers of affordable housing projects for delay in completion

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has issued notices to eight real estate developers of affordable housing projects in the city for slow pace of construction work and missing the deadline by nearly 15 to 18 months. The department asked the developers to expedite the construction work as a large number of homebuyers have complained about the slow progress despite making timely payments.

In addition to this, the department had also issued notices to 18 other developers who had missed a review meeting on affordable housing projects held on July 16. In view of the issues raised by home buyers, the department has directed all the developers to submit a progress report of the construction work after every 15 days.

There are 80 licenced projects in the affordable category in the city, out of which, only eight have been delivered to the buyers and occupancy certificates(OCs) have been issued so far, said officials.

The affordable projects were launched in the city under the new affordable housing policy introduced by the government in 2013. As per this policy, a housing project has to be completed within four years from the date building permissions are granted to the developer. Officials said that around half of the affordable projects were lagging behind in the progress of their construction work. Affordable housing projects in the city are mostly located in sectors 103, 99A and Sohna Road.

Ravi Sihag, senior town planner, Gurugram, said that notices have been issued to developers for slow pace of work and they have been asked to expedite construction work. “They have also been asked to provide updates on the progress of construction work every 15 days so that their progress can be monitored,” he said.

The department also said that it has taken into account the complaints lodged by the home buyers regarding excessive charges demanded by the developers on various accounts. The issue was raised by the home buyers during a meeting called by Badshahpur MLA on Sunday at John Hall. “The issues pertaining to excess charges being demanded by the developers is a serious matter, We will analyse all of its aspects and send our recommendations to the headquarters for an early resolution,” said RS Bhath, district town planner.

Affordable home buyers have been repeatedly complained against the developers for demanding maintenance charges from them, which they allege is against the government policy. The DTCP, however, maintains that there is an ambiguity at the policy level in this regard and has promised to seek clarity on the issue from higher authorities.

Reacting to the delay in the completion of the affordable housing projects in the city, a home buyer, seeking anonymity, said. “We have been repeatedly asking our developer to complete the project as we are forced to live on rent while paying EMI at the same time. However, things are not moving.”