DTCP team carries out a survey of Malibu Towne, to submit report in a week

A team of officials of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday conducted an inspection of Malibu Towne residential society on Sohna Road after directions were issued by a Gurugram district court based on the complaint of a resident. Following the court order, the senior town planner formed a committee on Friday, comprising DTCP officials, two complainants and a representative of the developer, and asked it to submit a report within a week.

Malibu Towne on Sohna Road is a residential society spread over 208 acres that has both plots and apartments. RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that the survey team went to the colony on Saturday to physically verify the details of the violations that the complainant has submitted to the department and in the court. “The deviations that have been carried out on the ground will be matched with the original layout and the building plan. All these would be noted and a detailed report will be submitted on this matter to senior town planner for suitable action,” he said.

Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, who led the survey team, said that encroachment of green areas, deviation of land, installation of gensets, sub-division of land and non-construction of service roads were issues, which were raised by the complainant and they were looked into in detail. “We analysed the complaints and did a detailed ground survey to assess the situation. It will take a week to check whether the facilities and services were delivered as promised or there were violations,” he said.

Raman Sharma, a resident of Malibu Towne, who submitted the complaint along with another complainant, alleged that the size of plots sold by Malibu Estates Private Limited was changed in violation of the approved layout plan and the community buildings and plots were sold in violation of rules. He also alleged that plots under EWS category were not available, apart from several other violations related to community sites and buildings.

Subhash Raghav, vice president, Malibu Estates Private Limited, said that this matter was already under consideration of Lokayukta Court. “All these points are under Lokayukta Court. These are all pending issues, which are already in principle approved by us. And these people are silent on the use of generator set by others,” he said.