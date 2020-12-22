DTCP team comes under attack while on demolition duty

Plot owners in Qadarpur village adjacent to sector 63 attacked officials from the enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) who were on a demolition drive there on Tuesday.

A few policemen and department officials suffered minor injuries but the situation was brought under control after Gurugram police rushed reinforcements and forced the protesters to scatter, said DTCP officials. Police later detained a few people in connection with the attack. The department said that they would lodge a criminal complaint in the matter with the police.

RS Bhath, the district town planner who led the team, said that the drive started around noon. They had just demolished an under-construction illegal building, he said, when a crowd of around 100 people gathered and started pelting stones on them.

“We were taken aback and were forced to retreat into an open field to save ourselves. It was only after half and hour that the situation was brought under control by the police, which took effective action and chased away the violent protesters,” said Bhath.

DTCP officials said that despite the attack, the team continued the demolition drive till 6 pm.

Around 20 large illegal houses, which were under-construction over 15 acres were demolished along with several boundary walls and plinths.

Gurugram Police said that they had detained five persons in the matter and the DTCP had lodge a complaint. “The police was there to support the demolition drive and took action to prevent the situation from going out of control,” said Subash Boken, public relations officer, Gurugram police.

This is not the first time when an enforcement team of DTCP has come under attack from the locals for carrying out a demolition drive. Last month, residents of an illegal colony on Bhondsi had attacked the enforcement team and tried to stop traffic on Sohna road.