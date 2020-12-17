DTCP to prepare report on takeover of Sare Homes project

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) will prepare a detailed report for initiating takeover of the Sare Home residential project in Sector 92 and submit the same to the government by next month. The move comes after chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had directed officials to work out modalities for the process last month.

The department held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the matter in detail and the district town planner of the enforcement wing was asked to prepare a report on the assets, liabilities, construction status, infrastructure and rights of the stakeholders.

Residents in the Sare Home project have alleged that there were a number of deficiencies with the project, including a non-existent fire fighting system, missing boundary walls and hundreds of undelivered flats.

Two phases of the five-phase project are yet to be delivered and electricity connections were frequently disconnected due to non-payment of the bill by the developer, alleged residents. As many as 1,500 flats are yet to be delivered.

RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that he will seek information from the developer, homebuyers and government departments concerned, including the electricity board and public health department.

“I have sought the details of the terms and conditions of the specific licence to understand how Sare Home developer operated, being an FDI, and the transfer of licence from the original allottee. We have also sought details on the number of units constructed, sold and which are still not delivered. The status of construction of infrastructure and other services is also being sought,” said Bhath.

The department will also seek a status report from the fire department, public health department and other stakeholders regarding shortcomings in the infrastructure.

“We will prepare a comprehensive report and submit it to the government as per the directions of the chief minister. The final call on this will be taken by headquarters in Chandigarh as taking over a project is a complex matter,” he said.

Pravin Malik, president, Sare Homes’ residents’ welfare association (RWA), said that the government should work towards taking over the project. “The project is still viable. The buyers have to pay around Rs 200 crore for their properties and this can be used to finish the project,” said Malik.

A senior Sare Home official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the project has been delayed due to issues such as delays in permissions, demonetisation, construction ban and other issues, which were beyond the control of the company.

“Even today, the project is cash positive as there are around Rs 200 crore receivables. The matter is sub judice, in Delhi high court, as a US-based investor had approached the courts in US and Delhi to get relief in this matter,” he said.

The official quoted above said that there is no official spokesperson to answer queries.