Developer of Sector 67 housing complex issued notice after residents complain of deficiencies

A team from the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday visited Shree Vardhman Mantra housing project in Sector 67 and inspected the site, after 850 families living in the residential complex raised multiple issues such as lack of occupation certificate, erratic power connection and high maintenance charges. The residents said that they had raised the matter with the department several times but no action was taken.

Shree Vardhman project in Sector 67 was launched in 2010 and delivery of flats was promised in 2014 but, in reality, the possession was given to buyers only in 2019, said the residents. The project has around 1,350 flats, out which 850 have been handed over to buyers. This was the first low-cost affordable housing project in Gurugram under the policy which was in force prior to 2014.

Pawan Kaushik, general secretary, Shree Vardhman Builder Buyers Association, said the colony doesn’t have proper residential power connection and depends on commercial connection for which the charges are high. “The colony depends on diesel generators for around 13 to 14 hours daily and it costs around ₹23 per unit, which is very expensive,” he said.

Another resident said that the colony is yet to receive the occupancy certificate despite 850 families living there. “The club has not been constructed and the residents have to pay ₹2,800 per month as maintenance fee despite getting little service in return. We want the authorities to take action for the deficiency in services and infrastructure,” he said.

RS Bhath, district town planner (DTP), who visited the colony in Sector 67, said that he inspected the Shree Vardhman Mantra project spread over 11 acres and listened to problems of residents. “The residents have complained about no regular power connection, lack of occupancy certificate and high maintenance charges. We have issued a notice to.developer to reply within a week. All efforts would be made to resolve the issues of residents,” he said.

Sachin Jain, director, Shree Vardhman Group, which has developed the project, did not reply to phone calls and messages by HT.