Economic survey resumes in the district after hiatus due to Covid-19 outbreak

The data collection for the 7th Economic Survey has resumed in the district after being put on hold for months due to Covid-19 pandemic, confirmed the district administration officials on Sunday. The survey, a nationwide data collection exercise that looks into various economic aspects of residential and commercial establishments across the country for devising public policies, started in August 2019 in the district.

Officials said that nearly 95 percent of the data collection work under the census has been completed in Gurugram, while the remaining five percent would be completed in the next few months. The survey was last conducted in 2013.

“The survey that has been pending for months due to Covid-19, will now be completed by 252 supervisors and 416 enumerators,” said Prashant Panwar, additional deputy commissioner in his statement issued by the district administration. In August 2019, the field work for the survey started with nearly 2,500 enumerators and 400 supervisors.

“The survey has to be completed in areas, such as Udyog Vihar, Sector 47 part 1 and 2, sectors 34, 52A, 53, 56, 57 and 49. Till now, 13,57, 371 residential establishments have been covered as a part of the survey. It includes 12,11,015 households in urban areas and nearly 1,46,356 in rural areas,” said Panwar.

For the purpose of the survey, the establishments in the city have been divided into three categories – residential, commercial and others. In the residential category, the focus is on the source of income in a family, while the commercial category caters to questions, such as nature of the economic activity, number of employees, revenue collection, investment, turnover among others. This time, the survey is paperless, with details collected from the field being directly uploaded in the application created especially for the census.

In all the four blocks of the district, the data has been collated from both urban and rural areas. The data available with the district administration shows that from urban parts of Gurugram falling under Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) nearly 11 lakh residential and commercial establishments have been covered, whereas only 4,316 establishments have been covered from rural areas.

Likewise, in Sohna over 16,000 (rural) and 12,691 (urban) establishments have been covered, followed by Pataudi (25,186 rural establishments and 9,392 urban ones), Farrukhnagar (34,956 rural establishments and 5,306 urban ones). Additionally, more than 51,000 commercial establishments have been surveyed in Manesar. Other areas, such as Bhondsi, Garhi Harsaru, Hailey Mandi and Wazirabad, have also been covered by the survey.