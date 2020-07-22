Education department seeks response from parents, teachers on school reopening

The state department of school education is seeking feedback from parents, teachers, students, authorities of both private and government schools, and other stakeholders on when they would like schools to reopen and what are their expectations for the resumption of physical classes, which are currently on hold due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The department has been circulating an online questionnaire since last week among various stakeholders via WhatsApp groups, seeking their feedback before it holds consultations to decide the time frame for the reopening of schools. Respondents have been asked to share if they would like schools to be opened in the current scenario, the month of opening for different grades starting from pre-nursery till Class 12, and their expectations regarding the resumption of physical classes.

Earlier in June, the district education department had conducted a consultation regarding the opening of schools with parents and school authorities, in which most of the stakeholders had opted in favour of continuing distance learning through online classes in the view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the city.

District education officer Indu Boken said that the department has sought feedback from various stakeholders, seeking information. The questionnaire has been shared with the students and parents via school administrators. “We have circulated an online form through which students, parents, and teachers can share their feedback about the reopening of schools. Although there is no deadline for the submission of the responses, the feedback that we receive will be taken into account before the state decides on a timeline for the reopening of schools. While discussions have been taking place, so far, no particular month has been zeroed in for the reopening of schools,” said Boken.

Most parents said that there was no immediate need for reopening schools and online classes could continue until the situation improved. “I don’t think I would be sending my son to school until the situation improves. Children are not mature enough to follow all precautions and teachers can’t take responsibility for all students. I would prefer to teach my son at home rather than sending him to school,” said Sonal Kaushik, whose son studies in Class 9.

Sonu Singh, mother of a nursery student, said that she would not be sending her son to school at least till the end of the year or till the time a vaccine is ready. “I am hoping that there will be a vaccine ready by the end of the year. Unless that happens, I don’t see myself sending my son to school. It’s not worth taking the risk. Online classes are taking place anyway,” said Singh.

Government school administrators also said that schools could stay closed for some more time since the implementation of physical distancing rules in schools seems challenging. Suman Sharma, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 4/7, Urban Estate, said that maintaining physical distancing in government schools would be difficult, given the available infrastructure and facilities.

Aparna Erry, principal of the DAV Public School in Sector 14, said the school had received the form last week and circulated it among parents for feedback. “We have asked students, parents, and teachers to share their feedback about the opening of schools by filling up the form,” said Erry.