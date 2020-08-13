Education officers told to crackdown against tests, screening by private schools for Classes 1 to 8

The state education department has directed all its district elementary education officers to ensure that private schools do not conduct tests as a screening mechanism for students in class 1 to 8. The department said that it had received complaints about some private schools in the state had been conducting tests in contravention of RTE rules and hence had decided to crackdown.

In a letter shared with district education officers last Thursday, the department said that it had received complaints from various parents about non-government schools that were holding screening tests for admission in classes 1 to 8 and charging them for the tests. “Apart from conducting the tests, parents also being charged for appearing in such tests. This is a violation of section 13(1) and 13(2) of the RTE Act,” stated the letter. Further, the department has asked district education officers to ensure that all screening tests are stopped immediately and appropriate action taken against the defaulters.

As per the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act 2009, children between the ages of six to 14 years cannot be subjected to any form of screening.

Contacted, district elementary education officer Premlata Yadav said that the department had issued directions at the block level to curb screening tests being conducted by schools. Yadav said that parents could file complaints against the erring schools and necessary action would be initiated. “These tests are not allowed and continue to be invalid. Screening through tests is a violation of the RTE Act. Some schools, however, continue to test students before granting admission. This is a violation of the rules in place and we will take strict action against such violations,” said Yadav. She added that even as the department takes action against erring schools, parents on their part should remain vigilant and file complaints if they find schools flouting norms.

Kailash Sharma, general secretary of Haryana Abhibhavak Ekta Manch, a parents’ body, said that many schools were continuing with screenings through different forms. “The screening works at various levels. Apart from taking written tests and long interviews, some schools also filter children by giving admission forms to only graduate parents. These screening mechanisms are against set laws but due to lax implementation, such practices continue to take place,” said Sharma.