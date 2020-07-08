Eight years after doctor’s murder, man held from Sohna

Almost eight years after a doctor was shot dead in Sohna, the police on Monday arrested a suspect, who had supplied the motorcycle used by assailants in the crime, from Sonepat. As many as six suspects have been arrested in the case so far.

The victim, Dr Maha Singh, was shot dead allegedly by a group of people on August 7, 2012, in Silani village of Sohna, when he was lowering the shutter of his clinic to go to his house in Nuh. Police had registered a case and after investigation by state crime branch, an untraced report was filed by the police in 2015. The case was re-opened and marked to crime branch of Sohna, following which the police had arrested four persons- Rizwan, 34, Vikram, Jaydeep and Raju- from Sonepat in February and March 2019.

The main accused, Dharambir, who is the former sarpanch of village Ahir Majra in Sonepat, was arrested from Kaithal in April last year for allegedly giving a contract of Rs 25 lakh to a group of people to murder Singh.

The sixth suspect, Ramniwas alias Bholu, was arrested by the crime branch of Sohna from village Palri Khurd in Sonepat. He told the police during questioning that he and Raju had stolen a motorcycle from Sonepat and had handed it over to Rizwan, who had used it for the shooting.

Police said the former sarpanch had animosity towards the doctor since he had illicit relations with the doctor’s wife, “During questioning, the suspects had revealed that they were contracted by Dharambir to kill the doctor and that he had paid an advance of Rs 2 lakh. They said that Dharambir had shown them the location of the doctor’s workplace and identified him,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police.

Dharambir had met the victim’s wife, Radha, when they were both pursuing JBT course in the same college in Ahir Majra in Sonepat in 2008-09. Radha got married to the doctor in 2010, but Dharambir and Radha had an illicit relationship, due to which there was discord between him and the doctor. Police said on two separate occasions, Dharambir and Maha Singh had fought including at the wedding of Maha Singh’s sister-in-law in April 2012, where Dharambir was in attendance.