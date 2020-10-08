Epca directs strict ban diesel gensets from Oct 15, pollution at construction sites to be monitored

The chairman of the Supreme Court-appointed Environmental Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), which is tasked with control and prevention of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, has issued a “most urgent” directive to the chief secretary, Haryana, as well as the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, on Thursday evening after a meeting.

The directive calls for an immediate and strict ban on use of diesel generators in Gurugram and Faridabad districts starting October 15, when the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) kicks into action.

“In 2019, the state of Haryana had informed EPCA that they will put in all required measures by the winter 2020, so that electricity from the grid can be supplied without disruptions... which would obviate the need for diesel generators,” an EPCA spokesperson on Thursday said.

“Over the last two years, exceptions have been made for Haryana and other NCR states over diesel genset ban. But this year, in view of the public health hazard posed by Covid-19, we cannot relax any pollution control rules,” he added.

In addition to this, the order (authored by Epca chairman Bhure Lal) states that the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) will be required to enforce air pollution norms at all large-scale construction sites under its jurisdiction, while also seeking undertakings from proprietors ensuring compliance with Grap norms and Epca directives on dust management, before October 15. Similar undertakings will also be taken from Red and Orange category industries in Gurugram and Faridabad ensuring use of only “authorised fuels”, i.e. piped natural gas (PNG), instead o traditional diesel, coal or husk, which emit large quantities of particulate matter.

Moreover, HSPCB has also been asked to ensure round the clock surveillance of “hot spot areas” to ensure that any violations — such as dumping of solid waste and construction debris, biomass burning, and use of illegal fuels — are penalised. Epca’s order (dated October 8, a copy of which Hindustan Times has seen) also asks the HSPCB to “ensure long-term solutions for solid waste dumping.”

HSPCB officials said they have already chalked out some measures for mitigation of not only waste dumping, but overall reduction of air pollution in four districts of Haryana. “In November 2019, we had prepared a comprehensive action plan for Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Panipat, which come under the National Clean Air Program. That plan has been reviewed by Epca, and has now been integrated with Grap as they have many overlapping provisions and goals. Even Bahadurgarh will now come under the purview of this plan,” said S Narayanan, member secretary, HSPCB, who is one of the recipients of Thursday’s EPCA order.

HSPCB officials said that they are currently in the process of taking stock of the measures introduced under the integration of the Grap with its own ‘Comprehensive Action Plan for Clean Air for Cities of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Panipat in Haryana’. These measures have been assigned to various departments at the district level. “We have definitely made progress in the matter, despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 lockdown. Research studies have been commissioned, new air quality monitors and PM sesors have been installed in Gurugram, and mobility plans are being revamped. Industries have also been brought to comply with emission norms weeks ahead of the winter season. We have sought individual reports from concerned officials at a district level, which will be further submitted to Epca,” said an HSPCB official

Kuldeep Singh, regional officer (Gururgam), HSPCB, said, “Once we have assessed the progress of the action plan, we can comment on what work remains to be done. It will take about a week’s time. Teams have already been created for surveillance of several hospots in Gurugram and Manesar which have been identified with Epca’s help.”