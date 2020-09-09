Fake call centres in Gurugram under police scanner

In a bid to crackdown against illegal call centres operating in the city in the garb of providing technical support or fake job offers, the station house officers (SHOs) of 40 police stations, across all the zones in the city, have been asked to prepare and submit a list of all the call centres operating within their respective jurisdictions. The SHOs have also been directed to share the details of all the illegal call centres that have been busted in the recent months and the arrests made in those cases.

As per the police, the details of the call centres and their work profile would be used to maintain a database and help the police in gathering information regarding the alleged masterminds behind such fake call centres. In the past two years, at least 62 fake call centres have been busted by the police. The move comes after the same set of suspects were found to be involved in multiple cases, said the police.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that once the list is prepared, the cyber crime team will check their licences and write to government agencies, such as Department of Telecommunication (DoT), to know how many permissions have been granted for operations across the city. “Once the data has been prepared, the teams will start visiting the establishments and check whether all the necessary documents are in place. Those found violating the rules and regulations will be arrested,” he said.

This year, the police have busted seven illegal call centres so far. In the last two years, over 62 such centres have been busted that have allegedly duped over thousands of foreign nationals of English-speaking countries under the garb of providing technical support.

The police said, apart from charging the victims exorbitant fees for fixing technical issues, these call centres would also hack into their banking systems and transfer their money into their own accounts.

The police said, in most of the cases, the modus operandi is the same: A tele-caller sends emails to unsuspecting victims with fake pop-up messages, stating that a malware has infected their computers and if not rectified immediately, their personal and financial data would be jeopardised. A phone number would be provided, asking users to call on that number. A pop-up would be displayed on a full-screen mode and would lock the user’s screen within a few minutes with messages like “your personal information is not safe” or “your computer has been locked.”

Rao said areas such as Udyog Vihar, Cyber City, Sohna Road and DLF phases 2 and 3 house most of these fake call centres. “Udyog Vihar alone has more than 100 operational call centres and 40 were busted from this place itself. The suspects take up a one-room set up on rent and start their operations. More than 100 such establishments have vacated their rented spaces within six months after duping a substantial number of foreign nationals,” he said.

Members of industrial associations will be informed to keep the police updated regarding any new set-up so that the police can verify their documents. Also, a list of repeated offenders will be shared with all the police stations, along with pictures of the suspects. “This will help the teams to keep a check on offenders and be aware of their backgrounds. Out of the 62 cases in the past two years, 47 cases were of repeated offenders who were earlier arrested in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad for similar frauds, but were released on bail. We have started this initiative to curb all the scams and frauds taking place in the city,” said Rao.