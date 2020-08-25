Family remembers the deceased biker as a stickler for road safety rules

Family and friends of Alok Gupta — who lost his life on Sunday morning after a car, allegedly driven by a minor boy, crashed into his Harley Davidson motorcycle near Cyber City — remember him as a passionate biker who never failed to adhere to road safety rules.

His friends said that he was so concerned about safety on the road that he would avoid busy evenings on Saturday. But riding his Harley Davidson on Sunday mornings was a ritual that the 49-year-old Gupta never missed. He was on his way to Greater Noida on one of his weekly rides when the driver of a Ford Eco Sport car on the opposite carriageway lost control and rammed into his bike.

Supriti Batra, a family friend of Gupta, remembered him as a “great friend” whose “biggest passion was biking”. “We often used to visit each other’s house and were dance partners in our parties. He was the live wire of our group and without him any party felt incomplete. He never planned a party on Saturday as he never skipped his ride on Sunday morning,” she said.

Gupta, who worked as the chief financial officer of a private company in Gurugram, is survived by his wife and two sons, aged 17 and 13. His wife, Mihika Wahi Gupta, said, “He loved many things, but biking was his greatest passion. Apart from that, he enjoyed music and loved spending time with the family. He was a family man. Once home, he just enjoyed with the boys and kept them engaged,” she said.

Gupta had been living in the city since 1996 when he moved here for work after studying in Dehradun.

Anurag Gupta, his younger brother, said that he had a motorcycle back in college, but he had never owned a Harley Davidson until 2016. “In January 2016, he bought his dream bike and kept his Sunday mornings free to ride it”.