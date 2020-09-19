Faridabad: 10 arrested for illegal water supply, get bail

The Faridabad police on Friday arrested 10 people for allegedly digging borewells illegally, supplying overpriced drinking water via water tankers across the city. However, they later got bail

Residents in Faridabad and even Gurugram have long since complained of “water mafia” that controls the supply in certain sectors. They allege that these people making windfall gains by stopping supply from the government authorities and leaving with residents with no choice.

According to the police, Friday’s arrests came following raids at different locations located close to the bank of river Yamuna.

Adarsh Deep Singh, assistant commissioner of police and the district police’s public relation officer, said that they had been receiving many complaining against “water mafia”. “The suspects arrested include private contractors who dug the illegal borewell in areas near Yamuna. They were produced in the court and were granted bail,” he said.

Singh said FIRs were registered under Section 188 Indian Penal Code (IPC) at different police stations.

Singh said the abandoned borewells were a cause of concern for the safety of people, especially that of children, as well a source of contamination of groundwater. “We have directed the station house officers to keep a check in their area and have also asked residents to share leads if they have any, their credentials will be kept secret,” he said.

Police said farmhouses near the Yamuna dug illegal borewells. “The permission for borewells are given only for drinking water purposes, not for commercial activities. We are taking steps to ensure no illegal activities is carried out in farmhouses,” Singh said.

Police said areas under scanner are –Sector 17, Palla and Kheripul from where these illegal connections were sealed.

According to a study conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), Faridabad’s water table is shrinking by 1-3 metres due to unchecked extraction.

The units were found supplying drinking water campers without any clearance and permission. They also had machines to fill 20 litres campers and large bottles, said police.