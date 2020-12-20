Faridabad Police launches awareness programme on criminal law

Faridabad Police on Sunday launched a programme called ‘Police ki Pathshala’, which aims to change the perception of the youth about the police. The police said they want to connect with youngsters to increase their knowledge and awareness about criminal laws and the impact of pressing issues such as cyber crime and drug abuse.

It is a structured programme to build a productive rapport with the youth, save them from self-destructive behaviour and help them in realising their potential, said the police. A group of 100 students will be enrolled for the programme in one batch and they will be counselled about new career opportunities generated by technological changes and the policies and programmes of the government.

OP Singh, Faridabad commissioner of police, said that the programme is scheduled daily between 10am to 11am for 3,000 people, who would be enrolled from Monday onwards. “Case studies of incidental offenders of hurt and affray cases registered in 2020 will be discussed. Participants will be taught anger management through exercise and self-awareness sessions. Also their trainings will be conducted at police stations,” he said.

The programme is for students to help them find their strength through online aptitude tests and plan their career accordingly, said the police.

The police said a leadership training program, which is a part of the plan, will help the participants to develop core competency like documentation, networking and project delivery that they need to carry on with their voluntary work.

Singh said this programme will help aspiring sportspersons and cultural artists to steer clear of doping and unfair practices. “The slum dwellers and poor people will be taught how to avoid being plundered by spurious financers. We will involve all village sarpanches to motivate them to integrate youth development activities in panchayat-led village development programmes,” he said.

The programme will also encourage people for voluntary compliance to law and will sensitise them about the hazards of breaking laws, officials said.

Sessions will be held at police stations, police lines, village chaupal and auditoriums .The police have also identified strategic partners for programme implementation.

The workshop will be rolled out from Monday for 100 people at a time. Girls will be particularly encouraged to take part . The police said station house officers will be chief hosts of the programme in their respective areas. Assistant commissioner of police ( headquarters ) will assist them with course content and resource persons. “The programme will have social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. It will be live-streamed,” said Singh.

The one hour programme will have a 20-minute ice-breaking session, 40 minutes of talk for 40 people and sports tournaments and cultural events for players and artists. Successful and famous people will be invited to inspire the participants by sharing their life experiences.