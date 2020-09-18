Faridabad: Two held from Manipur for running stolen cars’ racket

Faridabad Police busted a gang that procured documents of scrapped vehicles, then bought stolen cars of the same make, and swapped their chassis numbers. These vehicles were then sold with new identities along with original-looking documents in Kolkata and Meghalaya. They arrested two men from Manipur on Thursday and brought them to Faridabad on a transit remand.

The police also allegedly recovered drugs worth ₹70,000 from their possession, which were supposed to be delivered to a peddler in Delhi.

The suspects have been identified as Muhammad Aksar and Aribam Gunananda of Thoubal in Manipur. The police said Aksar was arrested from his residence, while Gunananda was arrested from a flight, which he had boarded from Imphal international Airport for Kolkata.

Adarsh Deep Singh, assistant commissioner of police and public relation officer, said that both the suspects are part of the gang whose kingpin was arrested on September 10 from Faridabad-Delhi border. “They all have a criminal background and are also involved in drug peddling. We are questioning the suspects to know more about their modus operandi and their operations,” he said.

Singh said the suspects used to sell stolen vehicles to car dealers for an amount ranging between ₹1 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh. After changing the chassis number of the stolen car with that of the scrapped vehicle, they used to forge documents.

The police said the suspects were wanted by Meghalaya and Manipur police forces and were at large for the past one year. On September 10, the police had arrested two men — including a 24-year-old postgraduate posing as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer — who were allegedly involved in over 200 vehicle thefts from Delhi-NCR.

“We have received crucial leads for another suspect in Manipur but the local police are not in favour of conducting a raid at his hideout as it is a very sensitive area and he has political protection as well. We are trying for some other alternative to arrest him,” said ACP Singh.

The two men arrested earlier have been identified as Abang Mehtab, who posed as the assistant commissioner of police(ACP) of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and Kabir Khan. The suspects used to visit Delhi-NCR and returned in stolen cars, said police. The police said all four suspects were produced before the court on Friday and were taken on a four-day police remand.

The suspects had also made fake doctors’ identity cards to deal in drugs and used to carry a supply for the same, said the police.