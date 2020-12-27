Farmers bang utensils during PM’s radio programme

Farmers camping on the Delhi-Jaipur highway at Jaisinghpur Khera in protest of the new farm laws banged utensils to boycott Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday. In a mark of opposition, farmers refused to listen to the radio address and raised slogans against the new farm laws while taking out a march at the protest site.

Farmers from states such as Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra have been protesting at Jaisinghpur Khera, located near Shahjahanpur in Alwar district, at the Rajasthan-Haryana border, for the past 15 days. They seek to join the farmers’ agitation in Delhi but have been restricted at the Haryana border by the Rewari Police. Farmers from across the country have been protesting against the three new farm laws that were passed by the Centre in September this year. They fear that the new laws will put them at the mercy of corporations and put an end to the minimum support price (MSP) on important crops.

“When the address started, all farmers started banging plates and other utensils. They refused to listen to the address and took out a march at the site for the duration of the address. Till the end of the address, one could hear the banging of the plates. If the prime minister is not ready to listen to the demands of farmers, we will not listen to him either,” said Sanjay Madhav, member of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and the state convener of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee in Rajasthan.

Ranjit Singh Raju, coordinator of Grameen Kisan Mazdoor Samiti — one of the farmers’ body under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha — said that the blockade was going stronger with each passing day and various acts of boycott being undertaken by the farmers that will compel the government to listen to farmers. “Our blockade is strong and we will continue to strengthen it further,” said Raju.

Santveer Singh Mohanpura, a farmer leader from Shri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, said that the ongoing movement had become a fight for identity and farmers would not give up till the demands are met. “This is a fight for our identity now. We will not give up despite the government taking an arrogant stance. The government is trying to convey that it won’t back down despite enforcing anti-farmer laws. However, this government is ours and it will bend. Our demands are genuine and we want the government to listen to us,” said Mohanpura, exhorting common people to join the agitation. He said that the agitation at Shahjahanpur will develop on the lines of the blockade at Singhu and Tikri borders.

In a separate protest, residents of Gurugram came out in support of farmers and took out a rally at Sadar Bazaar on Sunday. Coming together under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, Gurugram, participants raised their voice against the farm laws and said that they were aimed at furthering corporate interests. Members of the union said that they would start an indefinite dharna (sit-in protest) against the laws from Monday.