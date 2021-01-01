Sections
Home / Gurugram / Farmers gather in Rewari, plan Delhi march on Jan 4

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 22:56 IST

By Leena Dhankhar,

Over 2,000 farmers from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana and members of trade unions on Friday gathered at Bawal in Rewari. The farmers at Bawal were seen asking their counterparts in Shahjhanapur to join them so that they could hold a meeting and proceed towards Delhi on January 4.

On Thursday, farmers had broken the barricades at Shahjahanpur and they had entered Rewari on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, crossing the Shahjahanpur interstate border in Rajasthan, as the police were not letting them enter Haryana.

Hundreds of commuters were stuck on both carriageways of the highway for around two hours on Thursday before the police removed the barricades and let commuters move towards Delhi, and then towards Jaipur.



Gurugram Police on Friday put in place tight security at the border with Rewari to ensure no protesters cross the border to enter the district. The arrangements could lead to traffic snarls until January 4, said police.

The police said they have received information that protesters intended to block the expressway to Delhi on January 4, due to which they have deployed over 700 personnel in two shifts at all checkpoints with the national capital and another 700 at borders with Rewari and Nuh. The Haryana Police have tightened security at 13 border points with districts neighbouring Gurugram, officials said.

All police personnel have also been given instructions to check vehicles heading to Delhi from other districts for protesters.

Astha Modi, the deputy commissioner of police (headquarters), said, “We are coordinating with our counterparts in Rewari district and will not let anyone block the carriageways or cross the border. We have started checking at all borders. Patrolling vehicles are taking rounds on the expressway and borders and special teams have been formed from Sirhaul border to Bilaspur, to keep a check on vehicles.”

Five police control room (PCR) vans and six motorbikes have also been stationed at the Sirhaul border, Kherki Daula toll plaza, Sohna Road and Bilaspur crossing to deal with any situation that may arise, Modi said.

Also, crime units have been deployed to keep a tight vigil to maintain the law and order, police said, adding that additional forces are also on the standby.

Modi said that they have deployed extra forces on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway as farmers might take this route as well. “All routes leading to Gurugram and Delhi have been barricaded and deployment at all checkpoints is increased,” she said.

Haryana Police allegedly lathi-charged the protestors on Thursday and used water cannons, mild force and released tear gas to stop them. However, more than 20 tractors and hundreds of farmers were able to cross the border and enter Bawal in Rewari.

The community leaders have requested the police to let them cross the stretch peacefully and have tried to pacify the protestors but police at the borders have set up barricades and have refused to allow movement of farmers.

