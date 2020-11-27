Farmers’ protest: Barricades on Gurugram-Delhi Expressway removed after reports of congestion

Sections
Police said they will only check suspected vehicles or vehicles ferrying more than five people

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 11:25 IST

By Leena Dhankhar, Hindustan Times Gurugram

Gurugram Police is coordinating with the Delhi Police to streamline vehicular movement. (Sourced)

The police removed barricades set up on Gurugram-Delhi Expressway near the defunct Sirhaul toll plaza on Friday morning after congestion was reported from the stretch, they said.

A 2km-long traffic jam was witnessed on both carriageways of the expressway, following which senior officers visited the spot and directed the staff to remove the barricades to decongest the stretch.

Astha Modi, the deputy commissioner of police (headquarters), said, “There was a jam at the border on both sides after which we spoke with Delhi Police and decided to remove the barricades. “We do not want commuters to face any kind of inconvenience due to the checking at the borders. The teams will periodically check vehicles now and barricades will be set up again once the stretch is clear,” she said.

Police said since the morning, no tractor trolley or large group of people has crossed the stretch. They will only check suspected vehicles or the vehicles ferrying more than five people.



Also Read: Farmers’ group cross hurdles to reach Delhi border, face off with cops looms

Gurugram Police is coordinating with the Delhi Police to streamline vehicular movement, they said.

Aditi Parasher, a daily commuter to Delhi, said, “Police should check only people they suspect, it took me more than 15 minutes just to cross a few metre-long stretch of as the Delhi and Gurugram Police were checking the same vehicles,” she said.

Nikita Gehlot, the deputy commissioner of police (Manesar), said that there is no congestion on the stretches connecting Rajasthan and Palwal. “The force is on standby, there are hardly any farmers crossing this stretch or trying to enter the city to reach Delhi. Police are deployed on the stretches, only barricades have been removed,” she said.

