Farmhouses in Raisina and Sohna under municipal scrutiny; likely to face action

Farmhouses, amusement parks and other commercial ventures, which have come up in the revenue estates of Sohna and Raisina after 2015, are under scanner by the Municipal Council of Sohna. Their owners are likely to face action as they have not obtained the change of land use permission and sanction of building plans, said municipal officials on Thursday.

The area came under the Municipal Act in 2015 and the civic agency will now probe the constructions that have come up in violation of urban local development rules as per the Municipal Corporation Act in these two revenue estates, said Vinay Pratap Singh, district municipal commissioner, Gurugram, who is also in charge of the Sohna Municipal Council.

A visit to Sohna reveals that a large number of farmhouses have come up deep inside the hilly areas of Aravallis on the rear side of Sohna town developed by private builders. Many of these structures have been constructed on several acres of land. A road has also been constructed to provide access to these farm houses.

“The revenue estates of Sohna and Raisina villages came under the Municipal Act in 2015. As such, we will look into violations that were carried out after that year. The land owners need to get permission from the Municipal Council for construction and to change the land use. We will analyse the satellite pictures of 2015 and find out the constructions and other related violations that came up after 2015 under the Municipal Act,” said Singh, adding that, as per his information, none of the land owners have applied for approval of the building plan.

Singh also said that the Municipal Council of Sohna, had given notices to the farmhouse owners, who have replied. “This month, these replies will be analysed and action would be taken. Earlier, Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed that Municipal Council, Sohna, will decide on the replies submitted by the owners,” he said.

Referring to matter, Singh said that as per the NGT directions the category of land on which these farmhouses have come up in Raisina has been changed from ‘gairmumkin farmhouse’ to ‘gairmumkin pahad’ to ensure that owners don’t use the legal loophole to carry out construction on their land.

“When the change of land use was granted by the Department of Town and Country Planning in 1988, the revenue estate was not under controlled area and the licence was for orchards and farms. However, the owners have constructed houses in these farms in violation of the rules,” said Singh, adding that different agencies of the government have issues noticed to the farmhouse owners for these violations.

As per Municipal officials of Sohna, 330 notices were issued to farmhouse owners in revenue estates of Sohna and Raisina in May this year and replies of 175 owners have been received. Additionally, a total of 195 farmhouse owners in Raisina have been issued notices for violations by the Gurugram district administration.

National Green Tribunal (NGT) had on August 27 issued directions to Haryana government that it should restore the forest in Raisina in the next five months.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said that a survey had already been carried out in the area regarding illegal structures and to identify the character of the land. “We will take corrective measures as directed by the NGT,” he said.

RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram said that they will soon start a survey in Raisina to check the status of farmhouses. “A report will be prepared in collaboration with Municipal Corporation of Sohna and other departments concerned,” he added.

Last week, at least 19 farmhouses were demolished in Bandhwari by the Department of Town and Country Planning in three-day drive against structures that had come up without permission in the Aravallis .