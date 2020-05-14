Farrukhnagar keeps Covid at bay through restrictions and social distancing

Farrukhnagar, one of the four blocks in the Gurugram district, has managed to keep coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases at bay since the beginning of the outbreak. Surrounded by Covid-19-affected areas from all sides, the block has not reported a single case till now. Health department officials say they have collected more than 200 samples in the block after contact tracing and random sampling, while municipal and police officers say they have managed to restrict interdistrict and interstate movements.

The Gurugram district is made up of four blocks, namely Gurugram, Pataudi, Sohna and Farukkhnagar. The two blocks, Gurugram and Pataudi, are adjoining Farukkhnagar. While Gurugram city has reported 160 Covid-19 cases, Pataudi has seven cases till now. Other bordering districts, such as Jhajjar has 87 cases, while Rewari has six cases.

“We have been vigilant even before the lockdown was announced,” said Dr Aruna Sangwan, medical superintendent, Farrukhnagar community health centre (CHC). “We have conducted testing of more than 200 people after contact tracing and random sampling. Compared to Gurugram, the population in Farruknagar is less and most people live in the rural areas,” said Sangwan.

The block has a population of over 66,000 people, with 24,000 residing in urban areas and the remaining 42,000 in 26 villages. Recently, there were cases of infected people visiting the block A lab technician, who worked at Sohna and lived in Farrukhnagar, tested positive for Covid-19. According to the health team, all his immediate contacts tested negative.

Sangwan and her team has been coordinating with the urban local body(ULB) and the village committees since the beginning when cases were reported in Gurugram city. “We continue to hold meetings with village committees, asking them to restrict movement. Many of them used to visit Delhi and Jhajjar to supply milk. We asked them to restrict their movement. It is now controlled as people are aware. But we keep on conducting random sampling,” said Dr Sangwan.

The health team has been running mobile OPDs in Haryana Roadways buses to reach out to people in villages. Dr Rajpal Nain of the mobile team, said, “It is the harvest season due to which farmers experience allergies or flu-like symptoms. During our visit, we find people inquiring about these symptoms. They often think it is Covid-19. We explain them about the disease and, if necessary, take their sample.”

Restricting movement

KK Yadav, secretary (administrative head), municipal committee, Farrukhnagar, said, “Throughout the lockdown the municipality has put its own barricading at the vulnerable points, such as the roads connecting different districts or blocks. Even the roads to the congested parts of the city has been barricaded allowing only two-wheelers and pedestrians.”

He said that after the relaxation in the lockdown after May 3, they have been taking extra precautions. “Barber shops and salons have been asked to maintain a record of their customers that is being checked by municipal employees,” said Yadav adding that they have been doing regular review meeting and flag marches in urban areas. His team of 35 people have been doing sanitisation in cowsheds and temples.

Procurement in rural areas

In the rural areas, on the other hand, procurement of wheat and mustard is underway. For the first time, the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB) had set up five separate mandis(markets) for the procurement of wheat. Apart from the main Farrukhnagar market, where mustard procurement is taking place, small mandis have been set up in schools, stadiums and community centres.

“It is for the first time, these small mandis at almost 7 kilometres distance from the main mandi, have been set up to procure wheat from the farmers. Each mandi allows only 50 farmers to drop their produce. Only 10 farmers are allowed at a time in order to maintain social distancing,” said Mohan Jowel, executive officer, HSAMB, Farrukhnagar.

According to Jowel, police personnel help in ensuring that the rules are not violated. “Police and our teams explained farmers about using masks and maintaining social distancing. There are some elements in villages who are not willing to understand the situation. The police helped us in dealing with those people,” he said.

Strict action

According to Savit Kumar, station house officer(SHO), Farrukhnagar, FIR has been lodged against at least 20 people for crossing the borders or for opening shops. “We have been following the district administration guidelines, allowing movement from 7am to 7pm. But on crucial borders, we are not allowing people without movement passes. Five police teams have been deployed to check the registers maintained at the nakas (check posts), recording the in and out movement of people,” said Kumar.

Therki pahra, a kind of patrolling done by villagers, was initially carried out in all the villages. “Now, it has been discontinued after meeting with the village heads. They are being done only in the villages on the border areas,” said Kumar.

With the ease in restriction, officials are now worried of the spread of infection. According to them, they are only creating awareness regarding social distancing and using masks, asking people to restrict interdistrict movement.