Fault in power cable leaves NBCC Green View in the dark for more than 24 hours

A fault in a 4-km long underground electricity cable led to a power outage for more than 24 hours at NBCC Green View, a residential society in Sector 37. The power went off around 4pm on Friday, and was only restored around 7:30 pm Saturday evening.

The 11kv cable connects the society with the DHBVN’s power house in Sector 9. It was laid underground more than four years ago by the DHBVN (Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam) to provide electricity to residents in NBCC Green View.

Residents at the society, which is home to more than 200 families, were dependent on diesel generators (DGs) for power back up in the absence of regular electricity supply.

Yadvendra Singh, a resident, said, “Our maintenance agency, appointed by the NBCC India Limited — which developed this society about four years ago – told us that a cable burst near Basai Chowk and the power distributor DHBVN has been informed about the fault.”

Officials said a cable burst near Basai Chowk where the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority is constructing a flyover. The cable was fixed at the spot on Friday night, but despite fixing it the power supply could not be restored till Saturday evening .

The repair work was underway till Saturday evening. RB Yadav, in-charge of the maintenance of the society, said, “We had also hired a private electrician to locate the fault in the underground cable. We detected one fault in the cable on Friday night near Basai Chowk, but it did not help in restoring the supply as there were some other faults that we tried to fix with the help of DHBVN.”

CS Jakhar, DHBVN executive engineer, said, “It is a 4-km long underground cable, and it was difficult to locate all faults manually. But we procured a device that locates the faults in cables repaired the cable completely on Saturday evening.”