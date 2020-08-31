Final semester exams for government colleges in Gurugram from September 1 onwards

The state higher education department will be conducting terminal semester exams for students in the final year of government colleges starting from September 1. The department shared the schedule for practical exams on Saturday while the same for theory papers is still awaited. As per the schedule, practical exams will be completed by September 10. All examinations will take place in a combination of online and offline modes and the examinee will have to select his or her preference. For online practical examination, the colleges have been given flexibility to formulate their own guidelines.

Last week, final semester students were asked to choose from one of the two available modes in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and safety concerns. In the online mode, students will be required to take the examination from their homes using their own devices, whereas the offline examination would require students to physically appear at the centres allotted by the university. During the online exam, students will be required to have a functioning camera and will be under surveillance throughout its duration.

As per the guidelines on theory examinations, there will be no provision for revaluation in multiple-choice question papers. Compulsory papers, such as English and Hindi, will be conducted separately in the sequence of odd-even roll numbers due to the higher student strength in such subjects. For the online exam in these subjects, there will be a single paper.

Deepakshi Antil, a final year History (hons) student of the Government Girls College in Sector 14, said that initially there was some confusion among students regarding the use of camera. As a result, some students changed their preference from online to offline medium. “Many students were confused by the mention of camera surveillance. They were not sure what that entailed and if they’d need to set it up. They decided to switch to the offline mode of exams,” said Antil.

Satyamanyu Yadav, principal of Government College in Sector 9, said that students simply need a camera-enabled device for online exams and the agency conducting the exam will take care of the monitoring mechanism. “The camera needs to remain on during the exam. The surveillance mechanism will be managed by the agency. Students don’t need to come up with any external setup. For the offline exam, we will abide by physical distancing norms and conduct papers with high student strength in batches,” said Yadav.

Pooja Khullar, principal, Dronacharya Government College, said that the college had reached out to teachers and was adopting a combination of online and offline practical exams depending on the strength of students. “The university has declared that all exams will be conducted before September 30. As far as practical exams are concerned, we have been given the freedom to formulate certain guidelines of our own,” said Khullar. She said that the college was taking a flexible route for conducting exams for certain students who had shared concerns regarding erratic internet connectivity. “We are taking feedback from students who don’t have access to the internet. For such students, smaller groups will be made for the purpose of practical examinations. Morning and evening slots will be formed for conducting such exams,” said Khullar.

The controller for examinations, Maharshi Dayanand University, said that arrangements for conducting practical examinations need to be made by principals through both offline and online modes in equal proportion. Online examination may include presentation, submission of recorded file and viva voce.