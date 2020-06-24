Final-year MBBS students to join fight against Covid-19 soon

At least 96 final year MBBS students of Medical College Hospital and Research Institute are ready to join the Gurugram administration’s war-like effort to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the district.

These students, who are expected to join the district’s health department in the next few days, w ill assist the on-ground teams in various efforts, as the situation on the ground may demand. Officials from SGT medical college said that these students will be reporting to the civil surgeon directly and the district administration was working on providing them accommodation facilities.

Earlier this week, the director general of medical education and research in Haryana had said that around 1,106 final-year MBBS students of 11 government and private medical colleges in the state had been assigned Covid-19 duties. According to the order issued by the director, students were supposed to report to the civil surgeon of various districts by June 22.

Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer, confirmed that orders had been issued by the state for deployment of 96 MBBS students from SGT medical college in Gurugram, who will take charge very soon. Prakash said that students could assist the health department in contact-tracing, testing, and other efforts. The students will not be paid for their assignments.

Dr Umesh Lamba, deputy medical superintendent, SGT Hospital, said that while the modalities regarding deployment of students had been finalised, they were yet to take charge since many students were back in their respective home towns. “We have informed all the students about the directive. Most of them are away since the college went on a break from March 15. Students are scattered across the country and will start reporting to the civil surgeon in a day or two,” said Lamba.

The college has also appointed a nodal officer to coordinate between the students and the health department. Lamba said that the students will be trained by a team deputed by the civil surgeon before they are given any assignment. He said that details regarding the accommodation of students were yet to be finalised. “Whether students will be accommodated within the college hostel or at alternative places will be discussed in the coming days. Arrangements are being made ,” said Lamba. The college is also coordinating with the district administration regarding the arrangement of conveyance for students.

Lamba said that students had mixed response to the development, but all of them will be compulsorily required to report for their assignment as the government directive was applicable to all. “Everyone needs to comply with the government order. If someone is sick or unable to join due to some serious reason, we can take a decision as per the situation then. No exceptions are to be made otherwise,” he said.

He added that the college had not deployed paramedical staff to the administration so far but if requested by the administration, the college was also prepared to deploy paramedics and final year nursing students, OT technicians in the future.