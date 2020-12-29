Finance committee approves five developmental works

Five developmental projects of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) were approved by the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) during a meeting at the civic body’s Sector 34 office on Tuesday, as per a release issued by the MCG.

In the meeting, one developmental work was given administrative approval, while tender allotment for four developmental projects were approved.

The F&CC tender allotment approvals included the renovation of two schools — Government Primary School in Madanpuri and a Government Secondary School in Arjun Nagar. The MCG will be spending Rs 1.74 crore for the reconstruction of the school in Madanpuri and Rs 1.71 crore on the reconstruction of the school in Arjun Nagar.

“I have instructed MCG officials to get the work done quickly and to ensure that allotted works are completed within the stipulated time. I have further directed them to include officials associated with the Education Department for the reconstruction of any school buildings being undertaken by the MCG. Through providing better infrastructure, we hope the number of students enrolled in government schools increases manifold,” said Madhu Azad, mayor, MCG, who heads the civic body’s F&CC committee.

The F&CC also gave approval to the tender allotment for construction of stormwater drains in sectors 9 and sectors 9A, for Rs 1.01 crore and Rs 1.72 crore, respectively.

The development of an indoor badminton court at a community centre in Sector 4 also received administrative approval. It is estimated to cost around Rs 1.07 crore.

Mayor visits Kamla Nehru Park swimming pool

At the behest of Kamla Nehru Park committee, Azad visited the Kamla Nehru Park swimming pool, the city’s only such public facility. In January 2020, the MCG had announced that the 45-year-old pool will be renovated for Rs 2 crore and redesigned according to international standards.

The committee members asked Azad if the foot tracks of the adjoining Kamla Nehru Park that will be removed to facilitate the expansion of the swimming pool or if it would be constructed at a different location within the park. The committee also sought parking facility at the park.

The committee also asked that the MCG clear the waste collected from around the park and the initiation of programmes at the park’s recently opened open-air theatre.

Azad assured committee members she will take up all the matters with the MCG officials and direct them to address the issues.