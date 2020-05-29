Sections
Gurugram / FIR against landlord for asking Covid-19 positive tenant to vacate

FIR against landlord for asking Covid-19 positive tenant to vacate

The police lodged an FIR against a landlord in the Chakkarpur area on Friday, after he allegedly asked his tenant, who had tested Covid-19 positive, to vacate the house. The action was taken...

Updated: May 29, 2020 23:09 IST

By HT correspondent,

The police lodged an FIR against a landlord in the Chakkarpur area on Friday, after he allegedly asked his tenant, who had tested Covid-19 positive, to vacate the house. The action was taken against the landlord under Section 51B of the Disaster Management Act and sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR was lodged in at the Sector 29 police station.

The complaint was filed by one Ajay Kumar, who is the driver of a private hospital doctor. He was staying in the Chakkarpur area on rent. Taking cognisance of the incident, Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner directed the Jitender Kumar, sub-divisional magistrate to take action.

According to the press statement issued by the district administration, Kumar was in contact with his brother-in-law, who lives in the same building and had earlier tested Covid-19 positive. Kumar got himself tested and was found to be Covid-19 positive as well. Doctors advised him home isolation. The landlord asked Kumar to vacate the house, after which he had to leave, along with his children, for his brother’s place in Nangloi, Delhi.

According to officials, Kumar is currently admitted at a hospital in Delhi.



A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The FIR was registered against the landlord on the complaint of district administration authorities. We have initiated a probe. The landlord is yet to be arrested.”

