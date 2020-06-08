FIR against Medanta in land allotment case

The Gurugram Police has registered a case against Medanta Hospital, its chairman Dr Naresh Trehan and others for allegedly violating conditions of land allotment in 2004, officials said on Sunday.

Following the direction of the Gurugram civil court, the police on Saturday registered the FIR over corruption and money-laundering charges against Dr Trehan, some of his associates and two senior officials of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). The Medanta Hospital denied the allegations as “false, baseless and motivated”.

The case pertains to the allotment of land to the hospital in 2004. The Haryana government, through HSVP, allotted 53 acre of land in Sector 38 along the Delhi-Jaipur road (NH-48) for the development of The Medicity.

On official statement by Medanta Hospital said: “This complaint has been filed by a person who claims to be an RTI activist. However, it has been reported in the press that he has had an FIR for extortion registered against him. All the allegations in this complaint are completely false, baseless and motivated.”

The FIR was registered after the complainant, Raman Sharma, a resident of Malibu Town, approached the district court. On June 5, the directed the police to lodge an FIR within 24 hours of the receipt of the complaint. It observed that without proper investigation, justice could not be ensured in the case.

The complainant alleged that the accused, in connivance with government officials, obtained pecuniary advantage as “land meant for institutional purposes was used for pure commercial, speculative and self servient purposes” and several acres of land were allotted at undervalued rates. Sharma also alleged that the accused obtained occupational certificates based on misrepresentation, as there was no area on the premises that was allocated for medical and paramedical education, as advertised.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sadar, said: “As per the directions of the court, a case has been registered and we have initiated a probe. A total of 16 respondents including individuals and several companies have been named in the FIR.” Two senior officials of HSVP have also been named in the FIR.

The case was registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 463 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 11, 13 (1)d and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act were also part of the FIR filed at the Sadar police station on Saturday.