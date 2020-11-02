Five dead, 10 injured in separate road accidents in city

Five people, including a teenager, were killed and 10 others were injured in five separate road accidents in the city within 24 hours, said the police on Monday.

Two of the accidents took place on Golf Course Road and one each at Sector 56, Gurgaon-Faridabad Road and Sohna-Ballabhgarh Road, said the police.

A 14-year old boy was run over outside his house in Sector 56, allegedly by a speeding SUV driven by a youth, on Sunday evening. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died of injuries, said the police, adding that they have booked the driver under sections 379 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at the Sector 56 police station on Sunday.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the victim was playing outside his house, while his cousins and uncle stood just a few metres away when the accident took place near Huda market in Sector 56. “The boy identified as Krish Kumar was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 51 but died within an hour. The Scorpio SUV was recovered from the same hospital and we have impounded it. The car owner has been identified but yet to be arrested. He is a resident of Sector 56,” he said.

Sangwan said five died and 10 more sustained injuries (including a minor and a toddler) in these road accidents in the city.

In another accident a 36-year-old woman from Delhi travelling on a scooter along with her relative died after being hit by a speeding water tanker near AIT Chowk on Golf Course Road on Monday.

Suraj Singh (24), a resident of Kapashera in Delhi, on Monday was travelling with his maternal aunt from her residence to Dhumaspur in Gurugram. At around 9am, they were crossing AIT Chowk on Golf Course Road when a speeding water tanker hit them from behind. “My aunt fell on the ground and came under the rear wheel of a water tanker. The driver fled the spot and with the help of the commuters, we took her to a private hospital in Sushant Lok, where she died during treatment,” he said.

The third accident took place on Gurgaon-Faridabad Road in which a 25-year-old biker was hit by an unknown vehicle from behind and died. He was heading towards his home in Faridabad.

Kundan Lal (72), resident of the Faridabad, said his son Pankaj Kumar (25) worked with a private company in Delhi’s Okhla. On Sunday after finishing his work in Gurugram, he was returning home to Faridabad on his two-wheeler, when he was hit by a speeding vehicle from behind and died on the spot. “I got a call from the police about the accident and rushed to the spot but my son had died. The police are yet to identify the suspect and the vehicle,” he said.

In another head-on collision between a car and a three-wheeler on the Sohna-Ballabhgarh Road, two persons were killed and 10 others, including two minors and a toddler, sustained injuries on Sunday. The accident took place near Mandawar village at around 4.30pm , said the police. The deceased were identified as Shoaib from Palwal and Safi from Nuh.

According to police the car was heading towards Ballabhgarh from Sohna while the three-wheeler was coming from the side of Ballabhgarh, when they had a head-on collision. The three-wheeler had 12 occupants out of which two died and 10 sustained injuries. The car was occupied by two persons and they escaped with minor injuries. A case was registered at Sohna police station under sections 379 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (death by negligence) of the IPC. When asked about the frequent accidents on city roads, Sarika Panda Bhatt, associate director, Nagarro, said, “As we move from lockdown to unlock, we need to make sure our vehicular movements are safe. Some of the roads in Gurugram are high-risk stretches.We need to carry out road safety audit and retrofit the infrastructure using the safe systems approach.”