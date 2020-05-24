Foreign returnee tests Covid-positive in Faridabad; tally now at 208

A 52-year-old woman, who returned to Faridabad from London on May 16 and was lodged in a quarantine facility, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday.

According to the district administration, this is the first instance of foreign returnees found to be Covid-positive in the district. Officials said upon her return, she was placed under quarantine in a three-star hotel in Faridabad.

Thirteen new coronavirus cases were reported from the district on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 208.

Yashpal Yadav, deputy commissioner, Faridabad, said that during her 14 days’ quarantine period, her samples were taken again and she has tested positive. “We have shifted her to a room in a hotel in Faridabad and have placed her in isolation,” he said.

He said there are 221 foreign returnees in Faridabad who had landed in Delhi this month and were placed in quarantine in different hotels in the city.

“Ten people were shifted to Sonipat, two were shifted to Nuh, four to Jind, and 61 to other districts. Ten people were released after they completed their 14-days’ quarantine period,” said Yadav.

The health department said a total of 134 people are currently in quarantine ward in ESIC Medical College and Hospital, out of which 110 tests were conducted and one woman was found to be positive.

According to officials, the district has so far recorded 208 cases of coronavirus, of which 115 people have recovered. The administration last week had added 12 new areas to the revised list of containment zones, while two zones in the district were de-notified after no Covid-19 cases were reported from these areas in the last 28 days.

The deputy commissioner further said, “We had sent the samples of 9,288 people, of which 208 tested positive and the results of 550 are awaited. At least 80 people are currently hospitalised.”

The infected people have been admitted to the ESIC hospital, officials said, adding that at least 9,285 people are under home quarantine in the district and 7,449 people are on surveillance for influenza-like illnesses.