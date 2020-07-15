Foundation stone of ₹1,500 crore highway between Gurugram-Rewari laid

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Tuesday sanctioned road projects in Haryana worth ₹20,000 crore, and laid the foundation stones (via video conferencing) for 11 of these projects, including a 46-km four-lane highway from Gurugram to Rewari via Pataudi.

The proposed highway is expected to be completed by December 2022 at a cost of ₹1,524 crore. The highway, on National Highway 352 (NH-352), will be part of a 132-km road that will connect Gurugram with the state border with Rajasthan beyond Narnaul.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which will construct the highway, is slated to spend close to ₹4500 crore on the entire project, of which ₹2300 crore is expected to be spent on acquisition of largely agricultural lands.“Farmers will get this amount of money. In this time of the coronavirus outbreak, availability of funds will boost economic activities in the regions around the area. The upcoming logistics hub coming up in Mahendragarh will also get the benefit of this highway, as access will become much easier,” said NHAI chairperson Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

The Union minister of state for statistics and programme implementation and Gurugram MP, Rao Inderjit Singh, put forth certain requests before Gadkari via video conferencing on Tuesday, namely the urgent requirement to construct flyovers on this stretch at Bilaspur, Kapadivas and Bawal, as well as at IMT Manesar, areas which form part of the arterial Delhi-Jaipur Highway. Gadkari responded saying that the matters, particularly that of building an elevated road at IMT Manesar, would be “taken up soon”.

On Tuesday, Gadkari also inaugurated three road projects in Haryana, including a four-lane road from Rohana and Hasangarh to Jhajjar, a four lane road form the Haryana-Punjab border to Jind, and a two-lane road from Jind to Karnal.

Apart from this, he also laid the foundation stone for seven other road projects including a six-lane access control road from Ismailabad to Narnaul, a four-lane road from Rewari to Atteli Mandi, a six-lane road from Atelli Mandi to Narnaul. a four-lane road from Jind to Gohana and another from Sonipat to Gohana, and yet another four-lane road from the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border to Rohana. The cost of all these projects is estimated at ₹2027 crores, as per a Tuesday press release issued by the district administration.