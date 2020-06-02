Four officers of Gurugram Police, including spokesperson, test positive for Covid-19

Four police officials of Gurugram Police, including the police spokesperson, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), confirmed officials on Tuesday.

The police said the police spokesperson, whose office is at the police commissioner’s building, experienced a mild fever, following which he got himself tested at a private hospital on Saturday. The report, which came out on Monday, confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He had last visited the office on Friday and has now been placed under isolation at his house.

A police official, privy to the matter, said, “It is not certain how the police spokesperson contracted the infection. Last week, samples of some policemen from the cyber cell were also taken after they had displayed mild symptoms. However, their report is still awaited. The police commissioner office building is being sanitised thrice a day. Each visitor undergoes a thorough thermal screening and is being asked to use a sanitiser before entering.”

Among the other positive cases reported on Monday is a head constable from the crime branch of Sector 31, who had shown symptoms of fever and an assistant sub-inspector from the City police station. The fourth policeman, who contracted the infection is from Bajghera police station. Their respective police stations have been disinfected and contact tracing is underway, officials said.

The police said all the policemen, who have tested positive, have been either placed in quarantine at their houses or sent to a barrack in Manesar, which has been converted into a quarantine facility for police personnel.

The total number of policemen testing positive for the coronavirus disease in the city has reached 18. Last week, 12 police personnel from police stations in areas bordering Delhi — Udyog Vihar and Sector 18 — had tested positive. The police had said that a majority of these policemen were deployed at Kapashera, Sirhaul and Salapur areas, which border Delhi and oversee a heavy influx of workers from Delhi. Some of the policemen were suspected to have been infected after coming in close contact with some migrant workers during a stone pelting incident at Salapur border on May 20, the police said.

On May 18, two police constables from Bajghera and Sector 17/18 police stations were among the first cases of Covid-19 in the police force in the district. One of them had tested negative in a subsequent test and has now been discharged after completing the quarantine period.

In the past week, samples of policemen, who had come in close contact with the positive cases and those deputed at police stations bordering Delhi, were collected and some of their reports are still awaited.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said, “The staff has been provided with adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and we are taking all the necessary precautions. The nature of policing means that policemen will come into contact with people, who may have been infected.”

HT had earlier reported that public dealing in several police stations in the city was being conducted through a glass partition to ensure social distancing.