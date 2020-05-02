Four test Covid-19 positive, taking total count to 67 in Gurugram

Four persons with their contact history to Delhi tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, health officials said. With the addition of new cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Gurugram has reached 67, of which 29 are active cases.

“Of the four cases, two are linked with the Dundahera family where three people were confirmed Covid-19 positive on Friday. Another case is of a New Palam Vihar resident, who worked at a private hospital in Delhi, came in contact with a colleague at the cash counter of the hospital who had tested positive. Also, a man from Rajeev Nagar, who has a jewellery store in Delhi, is confirmed Covid-19 positive after he visited the neighbouring city,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer.

On Friday, three people from Dundahera tested positive after they came in contact with a man from the area who had visited Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for the treatment of his epileptic son. The man visited Dundahera for a day on April 22 and was confirmed Covid-19 positive on April 25.

“Till now, five people in Dundahera have tested Covid-19 positive after coming in contact with the man,” said Punia.

A member of the rapid response team said that the health department will ask district administration to declare Dundahera a containment zone after the spike in the number of cases. Also, the area is in proximity to Delhi’s Kapashera where 41 people were tested positive on Saturday.

Currently, there are 24 containment zones in Gurugram. To keep a check on the containment zones, the health team collected more than 100 samples and conducted 93 antibody tests using rapid testing kits in Jharsa and Sector 39.

In neighbouring Faridabad district, two new positive cases emerged on Saturday. Yashpal Yadav, Faridabad deputy commissioner, said, “One is the grandson of the 68-year-old man who had died due to Coronavirus earlier this week, and the other is a 25-year-old woman who resides near Bata Chowk. We are investigating how the woman contracted the infection.”

Faridabad has reported a total of 61 positive cases so far, of which 42 have been discharged from different hospitals after being cured. The district has also reported a Covid-19 death.