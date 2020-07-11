Gadkari to lay foundation stone of ₹1,500-crore Pataudi-Rewari Highway

Sections
Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:25 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of Pataudi-Rewari National Highway on July 14. The project would also include the construction of the 7km-long Pataudi bypass, which is likely to reduce congestion in Pataudi town. The 46-km long Pataudi-Rewari National Highway will cost ₹1,500 crore, said Gurugram MP and union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh.

Singh further said that this project had been stuck for a long time due to land acquisition issues but all these obstacles have been overcome and land needed for the road has been acquired, thus making it possible for the work to start. “This road project will greatly improve the connectivity between Gurugram and Rewari and make commuting easier,” he said.

The 46km road will have two flyovers, one overbridge and three interchange connections, allowing people to leave the road or take it with ease at different points, said officials. Singh also said that project will also include the construction of a Pataudi bypass road, which has been a long-pending demand of the area residents. “The 7km- long Pataudi Bypass will ensure that traffic jams and congestion, which occurred daily in the township, will not happen anymore,” said Singh.

A large number of residents of Rewari and Pataudi commute daily to Gurugram and Delhi and they have been demanding the early construction of this road project for the last few years. The construction of this road, locals said, is likely to reduce commuting time and also boost education and employment opportunities as local youth would be able to access NCR with ease.



