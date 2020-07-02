Gangster involved in over 100 cases of robberies, ATM thefts arrested in Nuh

The police on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old man, a proclaimed offender, from Tauru in Nuh for his alleged involvement in cases of dacoity, robbery, attempt to murder, ATM thefts, and carjacking reported from various cases across the country.

The suspect, identified as Sahadat alias Tedha alias Behra, was arrested near Pinagwan in Nuh early Thursday morning. The police had intercepted him after they were tipped off about his movement by an informant. The police said they recovered a countrymade pistol from his possession. Sahadat was as declared proclaimed offender three years ago by Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka police.

The Nuh police said Sahadat will be produced before the court on Friday and they will request for his custody for three days. During questioning, Sahadat confessed to his involvement in more than 100 incidents in which he and his gang members robbed people in different cities and uprooted ATMs in at least six states, the police said.

Narender Bijarnia, superintendent of police, Nuh, said, “Over the last two-three years, Sahadat, along with his gang members including his brother-in-law, has robbed many commuters and stolen their cars in Nuh. He has also been active in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Bihar has been involved in more than 100 cases of robbery, dacoity and thefts. We are questioning him about the incidents he has been involved in and about the number of members in his gang,” Bijarnia said, adding that Sahadat has been jailed more than six times.

The police said the suspect revealed that his gang had conducted ATM thefts in Pune, Ahmednagar, Mangalwada in Karnataka, Dibrugarh in Assam, Kanyakumari, Chennai, and Patna over the last two years.

The police said at least four members of his gang were arrested this year in various states, but he had gone underground and was untraceable after February this year.

According to the police, during questioning, he revealed that he had been in hiding in Tauru area with his friends. The police said they are conducting raids to arrest them. Sahadat told the investigators that he had returned to Gurugram to revive his, the police said.