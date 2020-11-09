GCER murder: Cops announce reward of ₹5 lakh for information on suspects

The police on Monday announced a cash reward of ₹5 lakh for any information on the three suspects who allegedly shot dead 26-year-old private firm executive Pooja Sharma, during a suspected robbery attempt near Golf Course Extension Road on November 3.

There has been no breakthrough in the case yet, said the police, but sketches of the suspects will be prepared based on the CCTV footage and their description as given by the woman’s fiance, who was with her at the time of the incident.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that they have recovered CCTV footage of the three suspects, who were not wearing any face masks. “We are getting all three sketches ready and it will take two days for us to release them. They had removed their helmets in two areas and their faces were captured in CCTV footage. The sketches will be prepared accordingly,” he said.

Rao said he called a meeting on Monday with all the officials involved in the investigation, including crime investigation units, and have asked one team to visit Bhondsi Jail to show the sketches to inmates to find possible leads related to the suspects.

The police said the sketches will be widely circulated and pasted near all bus stands, railway stations, market areas and in rural areas of nearby districts. The police will start a social media campaign so as to reach out to the maximum number of people possible.

Rao said that they are in touch with police of neighbouring states, districts and the Capital as well as intelligence agencies for information on the three suspects. “We are looking into all angles and probing each and every possibility very minutely. So far, findings suggest that the suspects have links in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Some inmates lodged in different jails are being questioned,” he said.

Sharma worked with an IT company in Sector 48 in medical claims and insurance department, and was visiting Gurugram from Delhi on November 3 to collect her laptop from the office. The family told police that the process took time and she got late due to which she visited her fiance, Sagar Manchanda, in Sector 40. They had gone to have dinner in the Sector 31 market and left for drive at around 8pm on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. The incident took place at 11pm, roughly 50 metres away from Golf Course Extension Road (GCER).

Three suspects intercepted the car the victim was driving and tried to force open the doors. However, when they could not succeed, they shot at both of them and one bullet hit Sharma in her head. She collapsed in the car and the suspects fled the spot, said Manchanda. He escaped unhurt and drove the car to a private hospital in Sector 38, where the victim died while undergoing treatment on November 5.